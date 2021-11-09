'I still have his books on Physics': Nostalgia hits netizens as Dr Harish Chandra Verma receives Padma Shri Award

Harish Chandra Verma is an Indian experimental physicist and emeritus professor of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, who was recently presented with Padma Shri for his contributions in Science and Engineering. His field of research is nuclear physics. He was born on 8 April 1952.

He has written multiple textbooks for high school, undergraduate, and graduate students, the most well-known of which being the two-volume Concepts of Physics.

He is the co-founder of Shiksha Sopan, a social upliftment initiative for economically disadvantaged children near the IIT Kanpur campus. The Bihar state government has given him the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shiksha Puruskar.

The Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, was bestowed upon him by the Indian government in 2020.Verma was born into a Kayastha family in Darbhanga, Bihar. In Samastipur, his father worked as a teacher.

He graduated from Patna Science College with a bachelor's degree in science. At the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)Kanpur, he earned his M.Sc. and Ph.D.

As Dr.Harish Chandra Verma gets awarded for his commendable contributions, netizens get nostalgic remembering their 'tuition days' of course his editions of the book 'Concepts of Physics'.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:28 AM IST