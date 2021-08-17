'I do not regret my decision': Joe Biden speaks about Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan; netizens say 'we will never trust you'

US President Joe Biden on Monday warned the Taliban of swift and forceful response from the US if they attack American personnel or disrupt their operations in Afghanistan.

He vowed to complete the planned withdrawal of US military troops in Afghanistan.

"And once we have completed this mission, we will conclude our military withdrawal. We'll end America's longest war after 20 long years of bloodshed. The events we're seeing now are, sadly, proof that no amount of military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure Afghanistan. As known in history, it's the graveyard of empires," he said.

Biden said what's happening now could just as easily happen five years ago or 15 years in the future.

The US president said he is saddened by the current situation in Afghanistan, but does not regret his decision to withdraw American troops.

"I am president of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me. I'm deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision to end America's warfighting in Afghanistan and maintain a laser focus on our counterterrorism mission there and other parts of the world. Our mission to degrade the terrorist threat of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and kill Osama bin Laden was a success," he said.

However, Biden's speech has backfired as criticism for him continues to pour on social media. People across the globe are accusing Biden of betraying Afghans and the speech has only enraged them further.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:56 AM IST