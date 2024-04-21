'Hum Bhi Besharam...': Woman Forcefully Sits On Man's Lap Inside Crowded Delhi Metro Train; VIDEO Surfaces

Woman Forcefully Sits On Man's Lap Inside Crowded Delhi Metro | Twitter

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman sat on a man's lap inside a crowded Delhi Metro train. The woman was unable to find a seat in the packed train, so she resorted to sitting on a man's lap. This inappropriate behaviour was captured on camera, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen forcefully sitting on the man's lap.

The Delhi Metro has become a hot spot for various incidents caught on camera, including shameful acts like kissing and consuming alcohol, occurring among commuters in moving and crowded trains. Another such incident recently emerged when a woman, unable to find a seat in the crowded train, sat on a man's lap, remarking, "Hum bhi besharam ban jayenge" (I will also become shameless).

Makes Inappropriate Comments

The video of the incident is going viral on social media, with the woman also making inappropriate comments while seated on the man's lap. She remarked, "Humein fark nahi padta, aapko fark padega woh bhi abhi nahi raat ko" (It does not matter to me, It will matter to you, and that too not just now but also at night). The woman further claimed that she always abides by the rules, questioning, "Why should I break the rules?" She was traveling to Samay Pur at the time.

Other Incidents

In another incident, a man was caught on camera consuming alcohol inside the Delhi Metro, leading to the video going viral on social media. Additionally, many couples have been recorded kissing inside the Delhi Metro, with numerous such videos surfacing on the internet recently. These incidents have tarnished the reputation of the Delhi Metro across the country.