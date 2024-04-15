Viral Video: Commuter Confronts Man For Allegedly Watching P*rn And Touching Woman Inside Delhi Metro

X

A commuter travelling on the Delhi Metro confronted a man whom he alleged was watching porn inside the train and also attempted to touch a woman repeatedly.

The purported video of the incident, posted on X, shows the alleged encounter.

In the video, the man who appears to have recorded it can be seen confronting the individual. The person behind the camera can be heard telling the man that he knows what he is up to and that he has been watching him since he entered the Metro.

To this, the accused man responds, “What’s wrong? What am I doing? I am just talking on the phone. Can't I talk on the phone?” The man who confronted the accused responds, “Are you talking on the phone or touching that woman repeatedly?”

Kalesh b/w a Uncle and Guy inside Delhi Metro over He was watching p*rn inside Metro

The individual behind the camera then informs everyone that the accused entered the Metro while watching porn and followed the woman there.

He then tells the accused that he has recorded a video of him which supports his claims that he was indeed watching porn. The man then scolds the accused for his behaviour.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred inside the Delhi Metro. In the past, people have been captured on camera engaging in obscene acts, inviting widespread condemnation from citizens.

Earlier, Delhi police arrested two women for allegedly playing Holi and filming their 'obscene' act to make a reel in the Delhi Metro.

In a separate incident on August 11, 2023, Delhi police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly making obscene gestures at a woman at Mandi House metro station.