'How was the worker wage out there?': Jeff Bezos successfully completes spaceflight; Twitterati condemn the 'disgusting show of wealth'

The 10-minute flight went up more than 60 miles above Earth. The crew members aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard will hold a press conference at 11 am ET following their successful spaceflight this morning, reported CNN.

On board today's flight were Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, pilot Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

Earlier this month, Richard Branson became the first person to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped fund -- beating Bezos by nine days.

While Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos are happy, netizens are not. People across the globe have showered heavy criticism on the Amazon founder.

Many people have condemned Bezos for using a ridiculous amount of money to fly to space when he could easily solve poverty, world hunger, climate crisis, etc. Many also pointed out that Bezos could have instead funded Amazon employees who are paid very little amount as salaries and who work under tough conditions.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.