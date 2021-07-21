Viral: Twitterati are getting #friendzoned for THESE hilarious reasons

Love may be a complex thing for vulnerable millennials, but friendship is not. Friendships are simple and beautiful. Of course, it is a privilege to be and to have a friend. However, there are also a kind of friendship that many don't approve of.

Times and again, we see people complaining about being put in the 'friendzone'. Many complain that their crush putting them into a 'friendzone' is the most pathetic form of rejection.

However, today those on the other side, who put people into the friend zone, are explaining why they would do so. Seems like Twitterati are pointing out that one thing that will make them reject a romantic relationship and put them into a friend zone instead.

Let's take an example. For instance, a Twitter user wrote, "I said BTS, she asked which movie's BTS? #friendzoned." Not knowing the popular South Korean band BTS is a sin, right?