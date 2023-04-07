How to use ChatGPT? 23-year-old earns nearly ₹ 29 lakhs by teaching just that to newbies |

Developments in the market create new jobs; and a man is now helping people understand ChatGPT to the world. Founder of The GPT Agency and based in Texas, Lance Junck (23) has made the headlines for training newbies with the new AI tool.

Junck taught people on Udemy, an online learning platform. The course was titled: "ChatGPT Masterclass: A Complete ChatGPT Guide for Beginners." It was noted that more than 15,000 students from around the world enrolled and learned under his guidance.

"There is an incredible learning curve to ChatGPT. I think people are kind of afraid of ChatGPT, so I tried to make it warm and exciting and approachable," the 23-year-old teacher told Business Insider while confessing that he has no formal AI training and doubted whether the course would sell.

A month ago, Junck took to Linkedin and informed people that he had "the privilege of leading a session with some top-notch clients from ClearDesk, where we delved into the nitty-gritty of how to seamlessly integrate ChatGPT into their workflows and tech stacks."

How to use ChatGPT? Unless you want to use it in the most professional way without missing out on any feature, it is reportedly stated to be user-friendly and needs no particular coaching.

