How is Odisha govt linked to Tokyo Olympics? As Indian women's hockey team qualifies for semifinals, netizens recall state's contribution

As the Indian Women's hockey team scripted history, entering the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time on Monday, many on social media platforms have begun to invoke the Odisha government. For the uninitiated, both the men's and women's teams have entered the semifinals, inching increasingly closer to a medal after a gap of nearly 50 years.

But what does Odisha have to do with this? Well, for one thing, the present Vice-Captain in the Indian men's hockey team, Birendra Lakra, and women's team, Deep Grace Ekka are from Odisha (as are several other top players). And for another, the Odisha government has been the sponsor of the Indian Hockey team, both men and women since 2018.

As per reports from February 2018, Odisha government had taken over the sponsorship of the Indian Hockey teams for the next five years. The name of the state adorns the players jerseys, and reportedly the deal was estimated to be around Rs. 150 crore. With the exact figures unconfirmed, reports had speculated that the amount could be up to three or four times what Sahara (the previous sponsor) had been paying.

Odisha, in partnership with Hockey India, has conducted major hockey tournaments in Bhubaneswar including the Men's World Cup, World League, Pro-League, Olympic qualifiers etc. And so, as India got it's "real life Chak De India moment", many were quick to point out Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik deserved a heartfelt thank you note.