'Alexa play Chak De India': Netizens cheer as India reaches women's hockey semifinals for the first time in Olympics

The Indian Women's Hockey team scripted history on Monday, defeating Australia to enter the Olympic Games' semi-final in Tokyo. Despite odds that were heavily against them, the team beat three-time champions Australia by a solitary goal. The news comes a day after the Men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion and converted India's lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute to surprise the Australians. Since then, thousands of congratulatory messages pour in turning the match and the team into top trends on Twitter.

The truth may be far more thrilling than fiction, but the victory has made many an excited netizen recall the 2007 Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chak De! India'. As some on Twitter put it, this was akin to a 'real' version of the film.

"Seriously getting those “Chak-de India” vibes," exulted one post.

With both the men's and women's teams inching closer to a medal, Twitter is now abuzz with the possibility of two Olympic Hockey medals after a lull of nearly half a decade. "I remember how bad both Indian Man and Women started in Hockey. Now both are in Semi Finals! Hope they get Medal this time and reclaim our lost Glory!" exclaimed another user.

