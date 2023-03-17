 How about 'eating' a Hyundai IONIQ Electric car? Watch viral video to know more
Aww or eww? Take a look at the video to decide it yourself

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Amaury Guichon | Instagram

Hello auto geeks, have you ever imagined eating your favourite car someday? We aren't joking, this is quite literally possible and you might agree to it after watching the video shared by chef Amaury Guichon.

Chef Amaury released a video on his Instagram page that shows him carving out an amazing chocolatey surprise for his viewers. He shapes up a real-like Hyundai IONIQ Electric with his artistic skills. The reel was captioned to read, "It’s weirdly not that easy to hand craft a perfectly symmetrical chocolate item…"

Within just three days of posting, Amaury's 'Chocolate Electric Car' won over six million views on Instagram and attracted lakhs of likes. The automobile brand replied to the chef's creation. "Now that's a sweet ride," Hyundai wrote in the comments section along with a chocolate emoji.

Hyundai Motor India at the Auto Expo 2023 launched its all-electric model Ioniq 5 priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The company's proprietary battery electric vehicle platform E-GMP is the model's foundation.

