Viral

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 02:36 PM IST

'Hope that snake is safe': Twitterati turn brutal towards actor Salman Khan after he gets bitten by snake

FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actor Salman Khan | PTI

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan was bitten by snake at his farmhouse in Panvel in Navi Mumbai on Saturday night, reports stated.


After being bitten by a snake, Khan was treated at MGM Hospital in Kamothe. After treatment, the Dabangg star was allowed to return home from the hospital and was discharged at 9 am today morning.

According to reports, Salman's condition is now stable as the snake was non-venomous.

Soon after the news of the actor being bitten by a non-venomous snake started making rounds, Twitterati resorted to sharing memes, some even turned brutal towards the star. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's fans shared 'get well soon' messages for the soon to be 56-year-old actor.

One Twitter user wrote, "Hope that the snake is fine", while another wrote, "Pray for the snake". While a third Twitter user wrote, "Nobody wants to know what happened to Salman khan, everyone wants to know Is snake healthy and safe...".

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the news of Salman's snake bite:

Meanwhile, on the other hand, his fans shared heartfelt messages for the Bollywood megastar.

Salman Khan will turn 56 years old on Monday, December 27.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 02:36 PM IST
