Hong Kong's famous Jumbo Restaurant sinks; details inside

The restaurant was Hong Kong's famous tourist spot

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
Image credits: Google

Jumbo, Hong Kong's famous floating restaurant, has sunk in the South China Sea while being towed away from Aberdeen Harbour, its home of 46 years.

The iconic restaurant's parent company Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises said in a statement, "As the water depth at the scene is over 1,000 meters, (it makes it) extremely difficult to carry out salvage works." The company also said that no one was injured and that marine engineers were hired to check the floating restaurant before it was towed away.

At 80 metres, Jumbo Floating Restaurant was a landmark in Hong Kong. It had served Cantonese food to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. The restaurant closed in March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been facing financial issues for more than a decade.

History of restaurant:

The restaurant was started by the late casino tycoon Stanley Ho in 1976. As per online reports, it cost over 30 million Hong Kong dollars to build the restaurant.

article-image

