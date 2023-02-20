Holy Fashion! Made in India 'Jute palazzo' goes viral; netizens ask 'Urfi ka hai kya'

Do you like to stun people with your grooming skills and perfect fashion sense? Of course, who doesn't do that, huh? In case you would opt to go weird to stay up to trend and flaunt some unusual dress in the name of fashion and style, here's something that will impress you and leave you craving to add it to your wardrobe.

How about donning a jute sack-like pant? A social media influencer, Shelmy Joseph, who blogs about beauty and fashion was on a day out shopping when she came across a not-so-common dress - a jute palazzo. And the Instagram reel showing the dress displayed at the clothing store was shared by her and has now gone viral.

Take a look at the video right here:

Did you give your eyes a treat by checking out the bizarre dress? Next, we ask you to guess the price of this product. The price tag of the jute palazzo reads the brand name "Holy Fashion" and describes it to be a Made in India item which is reportedly priced at Rs 60, 000. Sharing the video of the quirky palazzo, the influencer captioned the post, "Jute palazzo 60000 Rs."

The comments section was flooded with reactions by netizens. Of the many replies that the video attracted, the words "Urfi ka hai kya" stole the limelight. Considering that actress Uorfi Javed's attires are often out of the box and unimaginable, the internet hilariously suggested that the viral jute palazzo could be hers.

Check some comments

