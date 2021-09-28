e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:17 PM IST

'Ho kya raha hai?': Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President; netizens shocked

FPJ Web Desk
Navjot Singh Sidhu | Twitter

Unhappy over the first expansion of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's cabinet, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post. But he said he would continue in the party.

He announced his resignation on his Twitter handle in just an hour after Channi announced allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues.

In a letter to party President Sonia Gandhi, he wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab."

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he added.

It is learnt that Sidhu was upset over the non-inclusion of the MLAs of his choice in the expanded Cabinet and the appointment of new Advocate General, A.P.S. Deol.

On Sidhu's resignation, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."

The news has shocked netizens who are seeming to be unimpressed by Sidhu's decision. People are calling it dramatic and waiting for further news about Congress' future in Punjab.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 03:18 PM IST
