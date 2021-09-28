Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to visit Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah and JP Nadda: Report

Days after quitting as Punjab Chief Minister amid political turmoil in the Congress-ruled state, Captain Amarinder Singh will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

According to India TV News, Singh is likely to leave for Delhi in the afternoon and is likely to meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Amit Shah in the national capital. This will be the first time the former Punjab Chief minister will be visiting Delhi since he stepped down.

Meanwhile, Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh, said that the former Punjab Chief Minister is going to Delhi for a personal visit. "Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Raveen Thukral tweeted.

Amarinder Singh on September 18 resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.

"I feel humiliated...," Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to the governor.

The move came as factionalism again surfaced in the state unit with sections opposed to him requesting a meeting of Congress Legislature Party. Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

Four rebel ministers and MLAs had written to the party's command demanding a meeting of the legislature party. Some of them conveyed that he does not enjoy the support of the majority of MLAs. When the tussle in Punjab escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister.

Later, Congress central leadership appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:17 PM IST