Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:15 AM IST

'His simple yet universal ideas remain relevant': Netizens' tributes to Father of Nation on #GandhiJayanti

As the world celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, netizens take to Twitter to pay their tribute to the leader who paved the way for love and non-violence
FPJ Web Desk
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is lovingly known as the Father of our nation, was born in Gujarat's Porbandar on October 2, 1869. Gandhi's contribution to India's independence fight is well-known, and his life, accomplishments, and principles are still celebrated and remembered around the world.

As we celebrate the 152nd birthday of our very own 'Bapu', have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute to the leader who paved the way for love and non-violence.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial patriot, and political ethicist who led the victorious struggle for India's independence from British control through nonviolent resistance, which inspired civil rights and freedom movements around the world.

Gandhi began wearing an Indian loincloth (short dhoti) and a shawl (in the winter) woven with yarn hand-spun on a traditional Indian spinning wheel (charkha) as a symbol of identification with India's rural poor in 1921. He also started living simply in a self-sufficient residential community, eating simple vegetarian food, and fasting for lengthy periods of time as a form of self-purification and political protest.

The principles of truth and nonviolence of Mahatma Gandhi continue to guide Indians, decades after his death. Even world leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. were inspired by him.

As India commemorates Gandhi Jayanti today, citizens and the government have planned events and programmes to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

