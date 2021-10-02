'His simple yet universal ideas remain relevant': Netizens' tributes to Father of Nation on #GandhiJayanti

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is lovingly known as the Father of our nation, was born in Gujarat's Porbandar on October 2, 1869. Gandhi's contribution to India's independence fight is well-known, and his life, accomplishments, and principles are still celebrated and remembered around the world.

As we celebrate the 152nd birthday of our very own 'Bapu', have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute to the leader who paved the way for love and non-violence.

A great leader, a great motivator and beyond everything a greater human being. Let's all be proud to be known as the kids of that great person,Mahatma Gandhi. On this day, let us all remember the endless contributions he made for our country. HappyGandhiJayanthi#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/SuyiTCJUuT — Mandar Goregaonkar (@MandarrSpeaks) October 2, 2021

We pay tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. As a guiding light, his ideals guide us to work for the nation and its people, following the path of peace and non-violence.#GandhiJayanti #FatherOfTheNation pic.twitter.com/i1l68zzn6z — Dr Ajmal Ali Khan (@DrAjmalAliKhan) October 2, 2021

Nobody can hurt me without my permission.....➡️

Mahatma Gandhi pic.twitter.com/UY4267oSNv — Sakshi Mishra (@SakshiArtist1) October 2, 2021

Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats. — Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/RiVqblmVfM — Deepika Marathe (@deepika_marathe) October 2, 2021

On the 152nd Birth Anniversary of the Father of our nation, #MahatmaGandhi, let us try to instil the values of peace and non-violence into our lives. #Gandhiji always stood against the wrongs in society.



My heartfelt tribute to the great personality.#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/56tM1pD3cW — Dr. Jury Sharma Bordoloi (@jury_sharma) October 2, 2021

Mahatma Gandhi will be always inspiration for love, peace and harmony in India and in the world. — Dr. M. A. Ibrahimi, IAS, Political Analyst (@m_a_ibrahimi) October 2, 2021

Making India cleaner is the greatest tribute we can give to Gandhi ji! #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/WQtfaaqjGf — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 2, 2021

Something I follow in life which has given me immense peace….

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 🙏🏽 #GandhiJayanti2021 #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/qrvfo7ggKa — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 2, 2021

Gandhiji always lived and lead with love, conviction and strength of character.

His simple yet universal ideas remain relevant even today.



Remembering the Mahatma's life and teachings on his birth anniversary. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/wOcE9W9YUK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2021

"The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace."

- Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/BMln5VxDqZ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 2, 2021

Tributes to the father of the nation, #MahatmaGandhi ji on his birth anniversary.#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/deflXJDacD — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 2, 2021

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."



Mahatma Gandhi's words continue to inspire me and all of us today too.



Wishing everyone a blessed #GandhiJayanti — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 2, 2021

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial patriot, and political ethicist who led the victorious struggle for India's independence from British control through nonviolent resistance, which inspired civil rights and freedom movements around the world.

Gandhi began wearing an Indian loincloth (short dhoti) and a shawl (in the winter) woven with yarn hand-spun on a traditional Indian spinning wheel (charkha) as a symbol of identification with India's rural poor in 1921. He also started living simply in a self-sufficient residential community, eating simple vegetarian food, and fasting for lengthy periods of time as a form of self-purification and political protest.

The principles of truth and nonviolence of Mahatma Gandhi continue to guide Indians, decades after his death. Even world leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. were inspired by him.

As India commemorates Gandhi Jayanti today, citizens and the government have planned events and programmes to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:15 AM IST