Gandhi Jayanti 2021: A look at Mahatma's journey and legacy in pictures

The father of our nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar. Gandhi's role in India's freedom movement is undeniable, and even today his life and achievements and beliefs are celebrated and remembered across the world.

Gandhi led a fascinating and revoluntionary life full of ups and downs. From Gandhi's childhood to his final days in 1948, pictures have been captured of these legendary personality that are a witness of his legacy.

Here are some of them. Have a look.

Mohandas at Porbandar, Age 7 | gandhi.gov.in

With his brother Laxmidas in 1886 | gandhi.gov.in

During the early years of legal practice, Johannesburg, 1900 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi with office colleagues, Kallenback and Sonja Schlesin. | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi and Kasturba on their return to India in 1915 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhiji at civic reception on his advet to India, 1915. | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhiji during Kheda Satyagraha days, 1918 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi at the wheel in Sabarmati Ashram in 1925 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi ceremoniously breaking the salt law by picking up a lump of natural salt at Dandi on Apirl 6, 1930 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi with Charlie Chaplin in London, 1931 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi at the Round Table Conference, 1931 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi with Abha and Manu | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi during meditation | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi during non-cooperation movement | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi at Champaran, 1939 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi with Rabindranath Tagore, 1940 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi with Jinnah, Bombay | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi with young Indira | gandhi.gov.in

Kasturba breathed her last at Aga Khan palace, 1944 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi with Jawaharlal Nehru, Bombay, July 1946 | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi at Birla House with members of the new parliament | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi in deep sleep at Birla House | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi's last journey | gandhi.gov.in

Gandhi's ashes to be immersed at Pareyag by Jawaharlal Nehru | gandhi.gov.in

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 10:00 AM IST