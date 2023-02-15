Hippo Day 2023: Not body shaming, check out these cute and funny memes about hippopotamus

World Hippo Day is observed every February 15 and marks a day to remember the hippopotamus which are reportedly declining in population. Here's a quirky way to celebrate this day and remember the species. Check out some memes that you could share with your gang to raise awareness about hippo day.

Hippocrite

That poker-face look

The veggie hippos

Hippo is free now, how about a chat?

At times, people might have come across body shaming remarks when obese individuals are teased by being called "hippos." However, these memes are truly adorable, and nothing concerning such slams towards one's figure.

