HinduphobicNYPost trends on Twitter after report shows Hindu sanyasi's picture instead of Muslim cleric

News Website the NY Post has been accused of spreading fake news by using a picture of Hindu Priest while reporting news about a Muslim cleric.

Wakeel Ahmed, a 57-year-old cleric in Muzaffarnagar district, died after he was castrated by his wife for planning to get married for the third time. The accused was his second wife and she has been arrested on June 27.

The New York Post (NYP) allegedly had put up the picture of a Hindu priest holding diya instead of a Muslim cleric.