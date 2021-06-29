HinduphobicNYPost trends on Twitter after report shows Hindu sanyasi's picture instead of Muslim cleric

News Website the NY Post has been accused of spreading fake news by using a picture of Hindu Priest while reporting news about a Muslim cleric.
Wakeel Ahmed, a 57-year-old cleric in Muzaffarnagar district, died after he was castrated by his wife for planning to get married for the third time. The accused was his second wife and she has been arrested on June 27.
The New York Post (NYP) allegedly had put up the picture of a Hindu priest holding diya instead of a Muslim cleric.
This mistake has made Hindus across India furious. Many are taking to social media to condemn and criticise NY Post for misrepresenting and defaming Hindus.
Hindu IT Cell wrote, "Another example of how international media is becoming a tool to spread #HinduphobicNYPost. Just deleting the post is not enough @nypost should apologise to the world Hindu community for spreading hate against Hindus."
NY Post is now being termed as Hinduphobic. The hashtag #HinduphobicNYPost has been trending non-stop on Twitter with more than 4000 tweets.
Here's what Hindus are saying about the NY Post. Have a look.
Meanwhile the name of the media website has caused another goof-up. Many have misunderstood the name and are condemning the New York Times instead of the NY Post.