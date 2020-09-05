Hindu Twitter threatens atheist Armin Navabi for sharing Goddess Kali cartoon

Armin Navabi, an Iranian Canadian ex-Muslim atheist and secular activist has become the latest target by Hindu Twitter for tweeting a Goddess Kali cartoon and calling it 'sexy'.

“Okay! I'm in love with Hinduism. I never knew you had sexy goddesses like these. Why would anyone pick any other religion?” wrote Navabi.

A complaint was also filed against Navabi by two individuals on Twitter, under IPC section 504 (intentionally insulting, provocation to break public peace), 505 (incite class community), 153, 153A (attacking religion), and 67 and 67A of the Information and Technology Act.