Complaint filed against Armin Navabi for Goddess Kali cartoon - who is he and what is the Atheist Republic?

Who is Armin Navabi?

Armin Navabi is an author and podcaster based in Canada. He is the founder of online freethought community Atheist Republic, a Canada-based non-profit organisation.

The NGO has branches around the world such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

According to reports, Navabi was born and brought up in Tehran. He strongly believed in the afterlife and that hell is real. To stop himself from sinning, Navabi tried to commit suicide by jumping out his school window, which was unsuccessful.

It left him in a wheelchair for 7 months, during which he missed a year of school.

He went on to be a devout Muslim and graduated from the University of Tehran in molecular biology.

Navabi eventually lost his faith in God and became an atheist. He moved to Columbia to study finance, after which he obtained Canadian citizenship in 2004.

As an author, he debuted with the book Why There Is No God (2014).

What is Atheist Republic?

It can be traced back to an Orkut group called ‘Iranian Atheists’, which Navabi founded in 2003, while he was in Tehran.

After discovering other nonbelievers, Navabi made a Facebook page called ‘Atheist Republic’ in 2012, and subsequently made a website of the same name.

The community fights for others with similar school of thought, including issues faced by the LGBTQ clan and women’s rights.