Hickey? Durex's Viral Post About IND vs PAK T20 WC Match Is Only Limited To 'Nail Biting'

Durex, a popular condoms brand in India, dropped a post with a India vs Pakistan punch on Sunday, June 8. It was shared online amidst the T20 world cup match between the arch-rivals, indicating how thrilling and 'nail-biting' the match was. The quirky post read the word "Biting" in bold and followed by suggesting that the match night would probably involve only nail-biting and nothing sexually explicit.

"BITING - only limited to nails tonight," read Durex's post. "But might just change later," it read further in the post caption, suggesting that the match between India and Pakistan would have all the attention on the television screen and result in pausing everything else.

Hickey? The condoms brand noted that the love bite might come later, once the match either turned exciting or concluded.

The post went viral on Instagram and attracted nearly 50,000 likes. People appreciated the brand's creative post that rolled out in connection with the India versus Pakistan T20 world cup match.

A while later, in another post, Durex addressed Pakistan's defeat and wrote, "We hope you are only breaking dry spells tonight." Notably, a dry spell when referring to a relationship or sex life talks about not having too much fun on the bed. The slang refers to the dry phase in a relationship when physical bonding is lower than one's desire.

While those discussed so far were the social media posts from Durex India, the brand also uploaded a post from its Pakistan-based account. They weren't replies to India's posts, but still something shared with a reference to the match night. What was this post all about? As rains delayed the toss on Sunday, Durex Pakistan talked about "Wetness." The post, read, "Normally, we're all about delays...Wetness guaranteed tonight."