IND vs PAK: Delhi Police's Quirky Post About T20 World Cup Match Between India And Pakistan Goes Viral

Did you scream out loud when India won the match on Sunday night? Of course, we all did, alongside admitting that it was a nail-biting match which was thrilling at every over. In this mood, the Delhi Police shared a post on social media to vibe to the T20 World Cup fever. On the IND vs PAK night, the police team put forth a quirky post revolving around two noises heard during the game of cricket.

What was Delhi Police's post all about? Cheering for India and watching the match live on television sets, the police team asked people if they could hear two types of noises in their vicinity. One of the sounds referred to was the cheering voices of the cricket fans, who chanted "Indiaaaa...India!" Did you already guess another?

Check Delhi Police's post to know

Hey, @NYPDnews



We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?#INDvsPAK#INDvPAK#T20WorldCup — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 9, 2024

What were the two noises during IND vs PAK T20 WC match?

"We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions," the Delhi Police's X post read while asking netizens to confirm whether they were correct with the second noise they came across. Where people breaking their television sets in excitement and nervousness as the IND vs PAK match witnessed many ups and downs? Not quite literally, but the post just hit the vibe right.

All about the IND vs PAK match held on June 8

The initial innings gave less hopes for India's victory after Pakistan displayed their stunning bowling skills, allowing the Men In Blue to record only 19 runs above the decent 100 score. At this juncture, people might have shut their screens off or prayed a little more for the Rohit Sharma team to kiss success. It was probably around this time that the Delhi Police released the relatable post on social media.

However, the match ended with India beating Pakistan. With six runs, India won the T20 match against Pakistan on Sunday, June 8. Jasprit Bumrah was awarded with the 'Player of the match' title for bowling a match-winning spell of 3/14 in four overs.