'Indian Fans Are Forever Indebted': Netizens Hail 'GOAT' Jasprit Bumrah's Match-Winning Spell In IND vs PAK T20 WC 2024 Clash In New York

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah played an instrumental role in Men in Blue's 6-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

After being bundled out for 119 in 19 overs, India defend their total as they managed to restrict Pakistan to 113/7 despite Naseem Shah's valiant effort to pull off 120-run target in the final over. Mohammad Rizwan led the Men in Green's batting with a mediocre innings of 31 off 44 balls. Apart from Rizwan, no other batters managed to score above 20 runs as the second-best score was 15 by Imad Wasim.

Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling attack brilliantly as he picked the wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed to finish with the figures of 3/14 in four overs. Bumrah's wicket of Rizwan turned the game for Team India. In the penultimate over, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just three runs.

The 30-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling in India's thrilling victory against Pakistan in New York.

Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning spell in high pressure game garnered several praises and acclamations from the fans. India's pace spearhead ability to restrict Pakistan's flow of runs and take crucial wickets to turn the game in Men in Blue's favour earned him widespread acclamation.

Fans took to their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter), lauded Jasprit Bumrah's exploits following the India's six-run win over Pakistan in the blockbuster clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Here's how netizens reacted to Bumrah's match-winning spell

Indian fans are forever indebted.



- Jasprit Bumrah, The GOAT...!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/7gePAv6VJA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2024

JASPRIT BUMRAH: 4-0-14-3.



WHAT A SPELL, India defending 120 runs, he delivered for India as always in pressure situations in big stage. pic.twitter.com/N9nolLfDry — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 9, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah plays for my country.

It's an honour, arrogance, privilege and flex. pic.twitter.com/9cVddBX7zW — Karan (@karannpatelll) June 9, 2024

JASPRIT BUMRAH. THE GREATEST THERE WAS, THE GREATEST THERE IS, THE GREATEST THERE WILL EVER BE. pic.twitter.com/BD3ShqQTGL — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 9, 2024

saying this again- there is only one GOAT - Bumrah pic.twitter.com/DvMb0s6l9K — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) June 9, 2024

Bumrah is not only the greatest bowler from India, but the greatest freaking bowler ever. In every single format🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/xIj40T0yj3 — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) June 9, 2024

This win is right up there with Melbourne. Mostly we remember the game which is won by our batting, it’s time we acknowledge our bowling and its pack leader, Jasprit Bumrah. To win from a win predictor of 8%, amazing. #INDvsPAK #t20USA #WorldCup — Gautam Chauhan🏏 (@Gautamchauhan2) June 10, 2024

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh too contributed to India's bowling. Pandya was the second-best after Jasprit Bumrah as picked two wickets while conceding 24 runs with an economy rate of six in four overs. Axar and Arshdeep scalped a wicket each.

'He's genius': Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah

India skipper Rohit Sharma hailed Jasprit Bumrah as a 'genius' for his brilliant bowling under pressure in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Pakistan.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said that Bumrah has been going from strength and strength and wanted to him to be in the right mindset throughout the tournament.

"He's going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that." India skipper.

Jasprit Bumrah is a leading wicket-taker for Team India as scalped 5 wickets at an average of 14 and with an economy rate of 2.85 in seven overs from 2 matches.

India will play their next Group A match against the co-hosts USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 12, Wednesday.