 IND vs PAK, T20 WC: India Clinch 6-Run Victory Despite Pakistan Win Predictor Showing 92% In Their Favour In Viral Pic
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, T20 WC: India Clinch 6-Run Victory Despite Pakistan Win Predictor Showing 92% In Their Favour In Viral Pic

IND vs PAK, T20 WC: India Clinch 6-Run Victory Despite Pakistan Win Predictor Showing 92% In Their Favour In Viral Pic

The Men in Blue managed to defend their lowest total in T20I cricket history of 119 to stun Pakistan in their Group A match of the ICC World Cup 2024.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
article-image

India pulled off victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday as they beat Pakistan by 6 runs in their Group A clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Blue managed to defend their lowest total in T20I cricket history of 119 to stun Pakistan, who were cruising at 57 for 2 at one stage of the match.

The top-three partnerships between Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Usman Khan had taken care of the early nerves for the Men in Green but their middle-order crumbled under pressure from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj which led to their eventual downfall.

Pakistan were comfortably placed at 71 for 2 in 11.5 overs with the win predictor favouring them by 92%, as compared to 8% for the Men in Blue.

And then came another infamous Pakistani collapse as they went from 73 for 2 in 12.1 overs to 102 for 7 in 20 overs to lose their second match in succession in the group stage.

India grabbed on to their 8 per cent win chance to record their second successive win to top the table.

Read Also
IND vs PAK: T20 WC 2024: Amusing Moment As Rohit Sharma Forgets He Had Coin In His Pocket During...
article-image

Lowest targets successfully defended by India in T20I

120 vs Pak New York 2024 *

139 vs Zim Harare 2016

145 vs Eng Nagpur 2017

147 vs Ban Bengaluru 2016

Lowest targets successfully defended in T20 WCs

120 SL vs NZ Chattogram 2014

120 Ind vs Pak New York 2024 *

124 Afg vs WI Nagpur 2016

Brief scores: India: 119 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 42, Axar Patel 20; Naseem Shah 3/21, Mohammad Amir 2/23, Haris Rauf 3/21) beat Pakistan: 113/7 in 20 overs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, T20 WC: India Clinch 6-Run Victory Despite Pakistan Win Predictor Showing 92% In Their...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC: India Clinch 6-Run Victory Despite Pakistan Win Predictor Showing 92% In Their...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Mohammed Siraj's Throw At Striker's End Hits Mohammad Rizwan's Shoulder;...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Mohammed Siraj's Throw At Striker's End Hits Mohammad Rizwan's Shoulder;...

French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Storms To His Maiden Title After A Tough Battle With Alexander...

French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Storms To His Maiden Title After A Tough Battle With Alexander...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, And Other Stars Sign Chris Gayle's Jacket; Video

IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, And Other Stars Sign Chris Gayle's Jacket; Video

IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Plane Flies Above Nassau County Stadium With ‘Release Imran Khan’ Banner...

IND vs PAK, T20 WC: Plane Flies Above Nassau County Stadium With ‘Release Imran Khan’ Banner...