IND vs PAK, T20 WC: India Clinch 6-Run Victory Despite Pakistan Win Predictor Showing 92% In Their Favour In Viral Pic

India pulled off victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday as they beat Pakistan by 6 runs in their Group A clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Blue managed to defend their lowest total in T20I cricket history of 119 to stun Pakistan, who were cruising at 57 for 2 at one stage of the match.

The top-three partnerships between Muhammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Usman Khan had taken care of the early nerves for the Men in Green but their middle-order crumbled under pressure from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj which led to their eventual downfall.

Pakistan were comfortably placed at 71 for 2 in 11.5 overs with the win predictor favouring them by 92%, as compared to 8% for the Men in Blue.

And then came another infamous Pakistani collapse as they went from 73 for 2 in 12.1 overs to 102 for 7 in 20 overs to lose their second match in succession in the group stage.

India grabbed on to their 8 per cent win chance to record their second successive win to top the table.

Lowest targets successfully defended by India in T20I

120 vs Pak New York 2024 *

139 vs Zim Harare 2016

145 vs Eng Nagpur 2017

147 vs Ban Bengaluru 2016

Lowest targets successfully defended in T20 WCs

120 SL vs NZ Chattogram 2014

120 Ind vs Pak New York 2024 *

124 Afg vs WI Nagpur 2016

Brief scores: India: 119 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 42, Axar Patel 20; Naseem Shah 3/21, Mohammad Amir 2/23, Haris Rauf 3/21) beat Pakistan: 113/7 in 20 overs