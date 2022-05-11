e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Hey, movie buffs! THIS popcorn bucket is too small to fill your tummy, cute enough to give you cravings

Hey, movie buffs! THIS popcorn bucket is too small to fill your tummy, cute enough to give you cravings

The post was captioned to read, "Mini popcorn bucket for movie time !!." Since shared a few days ago, the video has won over 187K views.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

Instagram @cnarts_miniatures
Instagram @cnarts_miniatures
Advertisement

Tiny is pretty! This thought is reinforced via miniature art. In a video shared by food miniaturists Sudha and Neha Chandranarayan on Instagram, we can see the movie-snack getting its cute little version.


Be it a boring film or an exciting one, being enjoyed with either family or friends, popcorn adds charm to one's cinema watching moment. However, in a video shared by @cnarts_miniatures, we can see the popcorn bucket turned into a perfect handy keychain.

Movie buffs now have a cool snacky keychain! The popcorn bucket is too small to fill one's tummy yet cute enough to leave a foodie with cravings.

The post was captioned to read, "Mini popcorn bucket for movie time !!." Since shared a few days ago, the video has won over 187K views. Watch video, right here:

ALSO READ

Meesho recreates Amrish Puri's 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' dialogue Meesho recreates Amrish Puri's 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' dialogue
Advertisement

ALSO READ

What's Khaby Lame doing in a lipstick brand video? Check here to know What's Khaby Lame doing in a lipstick brand video? Check here to know
Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:16 PM IST