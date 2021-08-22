Here's why #Zomato, 'delivery workers' and 'Rs 16000' are trending on Twitter

On Sunday, Twitterati woke up to "Zomato", "low wages" and "Rs 16000" trending on Twitter. What's the fiasco all about?

On August 20, Entrackr, a website that describes itself as an 'independent voice on emerging internet economy' published a report about a day in the life of a Zomato delivery worker.

In a tweet, Entrackr wrote, "Entrackr tailed a Zomato delivery worker for an entire day, calculating the kilometres he drove for, and the money he made at the end of his 10 hour long shift. Our objective was to quantify the issues in their life."

Analysing the income of delivery executives, they came up with the following statistics:

Soon, people started complaining that delivery executives warning such a low amount is not a sad affair as many in India earn even less.

However, the tide changed soon when people started calling out those who justified the low wages. Many opined that even if others are getting paid less, it does not mean that online food delivery workers earning low wages is alright. It is exploitation nevertheless.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 04:32 PM IST