Here's how Twitteratis are reacting to Mumbai rains

It was on Monday night and on Tuesday morning that the city received light drizzle. After getting relief from heatwave, Mumbaikars finally got to witness the pre-monsoon showers. As soon as it started pouring in Mumbai, Twitteratis started posting photos and videos of enjoying the great weather. Drizzle was seen in parts of Mumbai, like Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Sewri.

Here, take a look at the best posts curated by netizens as #MumbaiRains got a spot on Twitter's trending list.

Mumbaikar anxiously waiting for the Start of the rain.



Mumbaikar after incessant rain.



Courtesy 32 years of Shiv Sena ruled BMC #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/yUj3fmN7GN — Sandeep Kukreti (@Sandeep82057119) May 24, 2022

Where else is there a drizzle ? #MumbaiRains https://t.co/I21uD4gbQf — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 24, 2022

Yesterday it was #DelhiRains now its time to #MumbaiRains both the metro cities enjoying rains during #heatwaveinIndia 👍👌🙏 pic.twitter.com/H3hzzEa5lC — Khaki4Greenland (@khaki4_service) May 24, 2022

Mumbaikars when they hear rains during hot summer#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/pNDQf3nrei — Last Bencher (@lastbencher070) May 24, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:41 PM IST