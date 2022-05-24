Here's how Twitteratis are reacting to Mumbai rains

It was on Monday night and on Tuesday morning that the city received light drizzle. After getting relief from heatwave, Mumbaikars finally got to witness the pre-monsoon showers. As soon as it started pouring in Mumbai, Twitteratis started posting photos and videos of enjoying the great weather. Drizzle was seen in parts of Mumbai, like Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Sewri.
Here, take a look at the best posts curated by netizens as #MumbaiRains got a spot on Twitter's trending list.
Finally Relief from #heatwave .. #MumbaiRains #Mumbai #Rains #rain #TejRan #NEETPG22 #KiaraAdvani #SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/zNmArk347X— Marwadi Club (@MarwadiClub) May 24, 2022
Morning with this Sky and Drizzles#MumbaiRains ❤️ pic.twitter.com/014yCQyX2y— #ISupportDevendra (@Krunal_Goda) May 24, 2022
Engineer student whenever #MumbaiRains is Trending😂😂🤣#Mumbai #stockmarkets #Zomato #KeralaFiles pic.twitter.com/le0A6TH8I5— Alindasangma (@alindasangma) May 24, 2022
Mumbaikar anxiously waiting for the Start of the rain.— Sandeep Kukreti (@Sandeep82057119) May 24, 2022
Mumbaikar after incessant rain.
Courtesy 32 years of Shiv Sena ruled BMC #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/yUj3fmN7GN
Where else is there a drizzle ? #MumbaiRains https://t.co/I21uD4gbQf— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 24, 2022
First rain at Marine drive #MumbaiRains #firstrain pic.twitter.com/oL3WpOcRFG— Ashwin Mahale (@AshwinMahale7) May 21, 2022
Mumbaikars enduring from scorching heat be like:#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ouTn2WpwJs— Andy (@iamandy1987) May 23, 2022
Yesterday it was #DelhiRains now its time to #MumbaiRains both the metro cities enjoying rains during #heatwaveinIndia 👍👌🙏 pic.twitter.com/H3hzzEa5lC— Khaki4Greenland (@khaki4_service) May 24, 2022
Mumbaikars when they hear rains during hot summer#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/pNDQf3nrei— Last Bencher (@lastbencher070) May 24, 2022
ALSO READWatch: Son asks his stepdad to adopt him
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)