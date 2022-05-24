Watch: A million-dollar life lesson from Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, known for his personality and business acumen, recently shared a life lesson on Twitter. The post included a video of massive Giant Sequoia trees with a meaningful and motivational caption that read:
"When facing challenges, looking at this image is a perfect way to remind ourselves that just as we are a part of a much larger scheme of life, our immediate problems are also just a small part of this universe. Focus on your ‘taller’ & longer term goals… #MondayMotivation"
