e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: A million-dollar life lesson from Anand Mahindra

Watch: A million-dollar life lesson from Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra shared a post on Twitter that netizens found insightful and motivating

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra, known for his personality and business acumen, recently shared a life lesson on Twitter. The post included a video of massive Giant Sequoia trees with a meaningful and motivational caption that read:

"When facing challenges, looking at this image is a perfect way to remind ourselves that just as we are a part of a much larger scheme of life, our immediate problems are also just a small part of this universe. Focus on your ‘taller’ & longer term goals… #MondayMotivation"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:43 PM IST