e-Paper Get App
HomeViral‘Here is Messi’: Argentine fans retaliate to Saudi Arabia taunts after football superstar reaches FIFA World Cup 2022 final

‘Here is Messi’: Argentine fans retaliate to Saudi Arabia taunts after football superstar reaches FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Now, it's probably a tit-for-tat case as netizens are asking "Where is Saudi?" The team's journey at the world tournament ended in disappointment after Mexico claimed a victory with a 2-1 win.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi | File
Follow us on

Argentine fans are celebrating the FIFA mood as the national team defated Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Also, fans who purely love the game for their favourite player retaliated to the taunts Saudi Arabia had recently passed about Lionel Messi.

Saudi Arabia fans were flying high in happiness when they teased Argentina's loss against their game in Doha on November 22, 2022. Saudi fans cheered and celebrated Green Falcon's stunning 2-1 win over Lionel Messi-led Argentina while they set Twitter on fire with tweets that read "Where is Messi? We beat him!"

Now, it's probably a tit-for-tat case as netizens are asking "Where is Saudi?" The team's journey at the world tournament ended in disappointment after Mexico claimed a victory with a 2-1 win. 

Meanwhile, Messi fans gave a punching reply to those who slammed the footballer and the Argentina team during their opener match at the FIFA World Cup. "Here is Messi," they screamed in joy and support.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans troll Byju's as Messi's Argentina gets stunned 2:1 by Saudi Arabia; read...
article-image
Read Also
'Didn't expect to start like this': Lionel Messi admits team's unreadiness to face a 'tough blow'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Video from 2021 clash between Indian, Chinese soldiers goes viral amid recent Dec 9 Tawang...

WATCH: Video from 2021 clash between Indian, Chinese soldiers goes viral amid recent Dec 9 Tawang...

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer plays gully cricket in Mumbai, here's why viral video is relatable

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer plays gully cricket in Mumbai, here's why viral video is relatable

‘Here is Messi’: Argentine fans retaliate to Saudi Arabia taunts after football superstar...

‘Here is Messi’: Argentine fans retaliate to Saudi Arabia taunts after football superstar...

Viral Video: School playground turned into open toilet for students, saree used as wall

Viral Video: School playground turned into open toilet for students, saree used as wall

Not paneer lababdar, 'paneer labrador' mentioned in restaurant menu, netizens are furious over the...

Not paneer lababdar, 'paneer labrador' mentioned in restaurant menu, netizens are furious over the...