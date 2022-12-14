‘Here is Messi’: Argentine fans retaliate to Saudi Arabia taunts after football superstar reaches FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Lionel Messi | File

Argentine fans are celebrating the FIFA mood as the national team defated Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Also, fans who purely love the game for their favourite player retaliated to the taunts Saudi Arabia had recently passed about Lionel Messi.

Saudi Arabia fans were flying high in happiness when they teased Argentina's loss against their game in Doha on November 22, 2022. Saudi fans cheered and celebrated Green Falcon's stunning 2-1 win over Lionel Messi-led Argentina while they set Twitter on fire with tweets that read "Where is Messi? We beat him!"

Now, it's probably a tit-for-tat case as netizens are asking "Where is Saudi?" The team's journey at the world tournament ended in disappointment after Mexico claimed a victory with a 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, Messi fans gave a punching reply to those who slammed the footballer and the Argentina team during their opener match at the FIFA World Cup. "Here is Messi," they screamed in joy and support.

The Answer for "Where Is Messi" is here 👇👇@TeamMessi pic.twitter.com/Jk381X65b2 — 𝓕𝓪𝓱𝓪𝓭 𝓐𝓱𝓶𝓪𝓭 (@Fahad3312) December 14, 2022