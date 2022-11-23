FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans troll Byju's as Messi's Argentina gets stunned 2:1 by Saudi Arabia; read tweets here

e-Paper Get App
While Messi and co figure out their future strategies against Mexico and Poland in Group C games, back home the football superstar's association with edtech giant Byju's has received a fair amount of trolling from social media users.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 03:12 AM IST
article-image
Messi is the first global brand ambassador for Indian edtech giant Byju's |
In a shock result at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Argentina faced loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia by 2:1 in the Group C match.

Though Lionel Messi initially gave Argentina a lead with a penalty in the 10th minute, Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari helped the country pull one of the biggest upsets of FIFA World Cup 2022 so far.

While Messi and co figure out their future strategies against Mexico and Poland in Group C games, back home the football superstar's association with edtech giant Byju's has received a fair amount of trolling from social media users.

Byju's which signed Messi as its first global brand ambassador for the company's social impact arm Education For All, has been attributed as the reason behind Argentina's performance against Saudi Arabia by netizens in a joking manner.

Read tweets here:

article-image

Some have also pointed out Byju's association with the Indian cricket team in comparison with Messi's brand ambassadorship, as the former couldn't go past the semifinals against England in the ICC T20 Men's World Cup.

Standup-comedian Abijit Ganguly also joined in on the joke, referring to Byju;s decision to layoff 2,500 of its employees as a cost cutting measure over the 'current macroeconomic conditions.'

Argentina will next face Mexico on November 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar,

