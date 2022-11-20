FIFA World Cup 2022: Did Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar go to school in Bangladesh? Here's what Google shows

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar Jr. |

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 all set to kickstart in Qatar today, November 20, the excitement is evident not only in the World Cup-playing countries but also among the ones that are not participating in the world's biggest football tournament, which includes India.

With Multiple reports suggesting that Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, and Brazil's Neymar are preparing for their final shot at lifting the World Cup trophy, fans in India and worldwide are eagerly waiting to see them play for their respective countries.

With google searches for all three football icons going through the roof, a rather interesting yet hilarious finding comes into the picture.

The google results for Ronaldo, Neymar, and Messi's educational qualifications show that all three did their schooling in Bangladesh, according to various sites.

In the case of Ronaldo, the google result for his educational background shows that the Manchester United forward and Portugal captain went to an elementary school in Noakhali, Bangladesh.

A similar theme has also been spotted with Paris Saint Germain forward and Argentina national captain, Lionel Messi, who according to google search results went to a 'primary school in Bangladesh'.

Messi's educational qualifications have been a 'habitual victim' of the internet's shenanigans as earlier google results showed that he did his schooling in Naraynganj, Bangladesh with Bangladeshi cricketer and all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan.

Twitter users have also pointed out this google result about Messi's connection with the Bengali-speaking neighbouring country.

Neymar Junior, who is one of the biggest favourites during this World Cup, also had his educational qualifications biting the dust with a Quora post claiming that the football star also went to a primary school in Noakhali and 'failing 5 subjects 5 times'.

Neymar failed five subjects, according to this Quora post.

Neymar studied in Gulishthan, Dhaka, according to this google result.

Though we are aware that this is a function of multiple posting this information across sites, with sites like Quora featuring the answers, it is important to note that all three football players haven't had an illustrious academic career at all.

While Messi attended a primary school in Argentina, not much is known about the footballer's educational history. On the other hand, Ronaldo did not complete his schooling and was expelled from school for throwing a chair at a teacher. Neymar started his professional career in his teenage years, while not much is known about his educational achievements.