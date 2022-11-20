FIFA World Cup 2022: What is the Legacy Fund? Education programme announced by President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino |

FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently announced that the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has initiated a Legacy Fund, which aims to take a global approach towards education, especially for women and girl children.

“The legacy of the FIFA World Cup will take a different direction following the tournament in Qatar by having an international dimension that helps people most in need all across the world,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in his address to the GOAL 2022 and Generation Amazing Youth Festival in Doha. “Previous FIFA World Cup legacy funds have focused on developing football in the host country of that final tournament, but given Qatar’s capabilities, for this edition FIFA will take a more global direction. I would like to thank our colleagues in Qatar for accepting our proposal which will help support many people in many countries," Infantino added in his address.

FIFA plans to allocate funding, which will be dedicated to the education of children, mainly girls and women in developing countries to provide more opportunities for them. It will also give a chance to the children to develop their skills and progress for a better future.

FIFA will solicit outside donations in addition to using a portion of the tournament's commercial revenue to fund the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Legacy Fund. As with previous tournaments, additional information regarding these financial details will be released following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.