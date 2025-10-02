 IGNOU Extends July 2025 Admission Deadline To October 15; Check Details Here
IGNOU has extended the July 2025 admission deadline for online and ODL programs to October 15. Students can register online at ignou.ac.in and submit the required documents to secure their admission.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
IGNOU Admission 2025 | Official Website

IGNOU July 2025 Admission: The application deadline for July 2025 fresh admission has been extended once again by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Students who have not yet registered for the online distance learning (ODL) and online programs for the July 2025 academic year are welcome to do so. Currently, October 15 is the deadline.

With the exception of certificate and semester-based programs, the Open University has extended the application deadline for all online distance learning and online mode programs. The official website, iop.ignouonline.ac.in, has a list of programs offered online. Students can review the programs and submit the appropriate application.

IGNOU July 2025 Admission: Steps to register

Step 1: Students must first go to IGNOU's official website, ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the "Register Online" button and click it, then "Fresh Admissions."

Step 3: Select the tab labeled "New Registrations."

Step 4: Complete the necessary registration information.

Step 5: Create a "password" and "username."

Step 6: Complete and submit the necessary information.

Step 7: Use the phone number and email address you were given to log in and complete all the necessary information.

Step 8: Decide the program to study

Step 9: Send in the registration form for IGNOU

IGNOU July 2025 Admission: Required documents

Recent scanned photograph (maximum 100 KB)

Scanned signature (maximum 100 KB)

Scanned copy of educational qualifications (maximum 200 KB)

Scanned copy of experience certificate (if applicable, maximum 200 KB)

Scanned copy of category certificate (for SC/ST/OBC candidates, maximum 200 KB)

Candidates are only asked to enroll in an online program by IGNOU if they are comfortable learning online and have access to a computer or laptop with internet. According to the Open University, students participating in online programs do not receive paper study materials.

Candidates can enroll in the program in the ODL mode at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in if they are uncomfortable with online learning.

