Health Minister Mandaviya shares pictures of a dutiful COVID-19 healthcare worker; 'Salute' netizens react

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday shared pictures of a health care worker administering a vaccine in desert areas of Rajasthan's Barmer district under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' vacination drive.

Dr. Mandaviya shared two pictures a female health care worker on duty. In the first photo she can seen reaching the deserted area with her vaccine box, riding on a camel. The other picture shows her administering a vaccine to a local resident.

"Resolve and dutifulness. Pictures from vaccination drive in Barmer district, Rajasthan," the minister captioned the images in his tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag '#HarGharDastak.'

The picture won many hearts on the internet with netizens pouring their respects and words of appreciation for the healthcare workers who are serving the country in times of unprecedented distress.

Have a look:

Beautiful images Sir ❤️❤️🙏🙏 — Professor Deadpool (@Prof_Deadpool) December 24, 2021

3 Cheers For Our Health Care Workers.. 💙🙏♥️ — Rushabh Mehta🇮🇳 (@RushabhMehta04) December 24, 2021

Mahadev Har. Good work. Selute — Amit Dave (@AmitDav08102928) December 24, 2021

In a bid to achieve at least first-dose vaccination of as many eligible people as possible before the end of this calendar year, the central government had launched a mega vaccination camp called ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ from Dhanteras.

For the mega vaccination, about 48 districts were identified across India where the first dose coverage among the eligible populace was below 50 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 140.31 crore.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 12:52 PM IST