Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccinates over 36,000 citizens under 'Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan'

Under the “Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan” ('Vaccination at Your Doorstep' campaign), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already vaccinated more than 36,000 citizens across the city. The campaign was started on November 11.

NMMC has already vaccinated 100 percent of eligible citizens with the first dose and around 75 percent with the second dose. Amid the concern of the Omicron variant of Covid, the civic body is now paying special attention to an increase in testing and expeditious completion of both the doses of vaccine to the citizens.

As per the data provided by the civic health department, NMMC vaccinated 26,948 citizens under the "Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan" from 11th to 30th November. In addition, in the first week of December from 1 to 6, a total of 9346 citizens were vaccinated by reaching the homes. So far, a total of 36,294 citizens vaccinated through the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign. Under the drive, health workers from Urban health posts visited door-to-door in their respective areas and vaccinated.

The civic body also parked 15 ambulances at crowded areas across the city and vaccinate people. So far, a total of 1579 citizens were vaccinated in the first six days from December at crowded places across the city.

The vaccination centres at Nerul, Vashi, Airoli, Koparkhairane and Ghansoli railway stations, a total of 7,840 people were vaccinated from December 1 to 6.

“Navi Mumbai is the first city to complete 100 percent vaccination of the first dose of covid and at present, 8,30,172 citizens or 75 percent citizens have taken the second dose of covid vaccine. The health department is paying special attention to vaccination all citizens with both doses,” said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the civic body has intensified testing at APMC Vashi as truckers from states like Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh arrive every day. “We are testing all drivers and co-drivers of every truck to check the spread of new variant,” said the official.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:11 PM IST