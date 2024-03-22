'He Was Scratching His Groin': Bengaluru Metro Official On Security Guard Accused Of Masturbating (VIRAL VIDEO) |

Bengaluru: A security guard, caught on camera allegedly masturbating in front of commuters at a metro station, is now under investigation by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). According to a Deccan Herald report quoting a senior BMRCL official, the guard's actions were likely misunderstood, as he suffers from itchy skin and was uncontrollably scratching his groin area due to medication.

Despite this explanation, the BMRCL has suspended the guard and initiated an inquiry, stressing on the zero-tolerance policy towards actions compromising the safety and security of women passengers.

Viral Video Shows Compromising Scenes At The Platform

The incident came to light after a video circulated on social media, showing the guard touching his private parts and purportedly masturbating while seemingly looking at a female passenger on another platform at the Jalahalli metro station. The woman reported feeling continuously stared at by the guard and observed him making gestures.

In this video, the guard is looking in absolutely different direction than from where video is shot so how did the woman conclude he was looking at her? Now metro folks say he's on medication for itchy skin



Sack him if he's wrong but don't take job of an innocent @OfficialBMRCL pic.twitter.com/JGJCGRzAB3 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 21, 2024

BMRCL Official Says, 'Woman Likely Misunderstood Situation'

However, the BMRCL official suggested that the woman might have likely misunderstood the situation. The guard's medical condition, coupled with his squint-eyed condition, may have led to the misinterpretation of his actions.

The official also highlighted differences in the timeline of the incident, noting that the complaint mentioned a different time from when the incident occurred. According to reports, the incident took place at around 10 am, but the complaint by the woman passenger mentioned the time as 2:30 pm.

BMRCL Assures Action After Probe

Addressing the delay in response to the complaint, the official explained that verification procedures and departmental coordination took time, particularly as the incident occurred on a Sunday. The BMRCL assured that appropriate action would be taken pending the outcome of the inquiry, with termination being a possibility if the guard is found guilty.