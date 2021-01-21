'He seems like a...': As Trump exits White House, Greta Thunberg 'recycles' his old tweet to take a parting shot

Over the last two years, many had been startled by President Donald Trump's remarks on climate change activist Greta Thunberg. But in the bizarre feud that seems to have been instigated the President himself, the teenage activist appears to have emerged the clear winner - especially if one takes into account her parting shot at the world leader who has recently been banned from almost every social media platform.

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" Trump had tweeted nearly two years ago, sharing the now viral UN speech where Thunberg lashes out at world leaders for their role in the climate change crisis. And when the teenager was named as TIME Magazine's person of the year, he suggested that she work on her “anger management problem” and to “go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend”.