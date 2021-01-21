'He seems like a...': As Trump exits White House, Greta Thunberg 'recycles' his old tweet to take a parting shot

Over the last two years, many had been startled by President Donald Trump's remarks on climate change activist Greta Thunberg. But in the bizarre feud that seems to have been instigated the President himself, the teenage activist appears to have emerged the clear winner - especially if one takes into account her parting shot at the world leader who has recently been banned from almost every social media platform.
"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" Trump had tweeted nearly two years ago, sharing the now viral UN speech where Thunberg lashes out at world leaders for their role in the climate change crisis. And when the teenager was named as TIME Magazine's person of the year, he suggested that she work on her “anger management problem” and to “go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend”.
Over the last two years, Thunberg has demonstrated repeatedly that 'revenge is a dish best served cold'. Nearly 11 months after being told to "chill" by the President, she hit back with a tweet even as the President continued to rant about voter fraud. "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"
As the President left the White House for the final time, with a massive part of the country irked over his role in the recent riots, Greta bid goodbye in a rather unique manner.
"He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" she wrote sharing a picture of the president boarding a plane.
Will Trump have more to say? Well, with the President banned from Twitter we're not quite sure whether he's already aware of Thunberg's remarks. And one would presume that Donald Trump has far more pressing matters to contend with. This round however, has to be handed to Greta.
