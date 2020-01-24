'Doesn’t take a degree to realise things don’t add up': Greta Thunberg takes on Steven Mnuchin for asking her to study economics

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday took on US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after the latter suggested that she get a degree in economics.

On Thursday, at a press briefing at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos, Mnuchin dismissed Thunberg's suggestion that governments and companies need to cut back dramatically on their use of fossil fuels.

When asked how that would affect the US. economic model, Mnuchin was swift and condescending in his response.

"Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I'm confused," he said. Then following a brief pause, he said it was "a joke."

"After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us," he told reporters.