'He lives in the heart of every countryman': Netizens remember India's 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary

Vallabhbhai Patel Was born on October 31 1875. He was known as Sardar Patel. He hails from Nadiad, Kheda district. He belonged to the Leva Patel Patidar community of Central Gujarat. He played a key role in the Indian freedom movement.

His impeccable contribution is still remembered by people. His determination and sharpness created a strong personality.

He was regarded as SARDAR by people, which means ‘chief’.

It’s the 146th birth anniversary of the great leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31st October,2021.

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid floral tributes to the First Deputy Prime Minister of independent India at his statue at Sardar Patel Chowk in the national capital.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders also reached the Parliament House to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel.

Meanwhile, people across India are celebrating the day virtually as they take to social media to remember the great leader.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021