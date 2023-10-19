Haunted & Cursed Doll Is Out For Sale For Paranormal Buyers, Priced More Than ₹6,500 |

Are you someone who takes an interest in watching horror films and venturing into haunted sites? What follows might pull your attention. A haunted and demonic doll has been put on sale on an e-commerce website. The doll which is claimed to be cursed and possessed is priced at 75 euros (nearly 6580 INR). eBay is offering the product for paranormal buyers.

Check images of the haunted doll below

The product was listed with a disclaimer mark and read: "Haunted Possessed demonic doll, DEMON, Demonic, Cursed." The doll was said to be a used one, purportedly testifying to its usage and effectiveness. The cursed doll was posted on the site for purchase by a seller identified as 'Paranormal findings.'

Also, the website hosted many products with similar interests. While some were female dolls claiming to have active energy and being paranormal, others were haunted boxes and vessels that were said to be paranormal things.

The item description from the seller stated the details of the demonic doll. It read: "This doll arrived with last year, from Texas USA. An occult is said to have called upon the shadows and Cursed this doll with a demonic attachment. A curse is simply a demon sent to do some harm. . . . Cursed objects are objects that have had the opposite of a blessing done to them. Instead of grace being attached to an object to make it holy, a demon has been attached to the object to make it associated with evil (Hauntings, Possessions and Exorcisms, That is, through the permission of the one who has rights over an object, a demon attaches itself to the object and inflicts harm through it. (sic)"

