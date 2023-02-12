Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is alive, his 'fake' death certificate issued by UP govt goes viral

Uttar Pradesh government allegedly issued a death certificate of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is alive and visiting Gurugram on Sunday. The 'fake' document claiming the death of the leader has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. However, it is reportedly not a mere post by a netizen but a document that suggests having been issued by the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

After the visuals of the document went viral on social media, it was reported that the UP government is looking into the matter. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the CM visited Gurugram today to inspect the control centre of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Sohna, Gurugram.

On Saturday, he unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar admired the thoughts of Vivekananda and considered them relevant even today. "The thoughts of Swami Vivekananda ji are relevant even today and will continue to guide generations to come," he tweeted.

स्वामी विवेकानंद जी के विचार आज भी प्रासंगिक हैं व युग-युगांतर तक आने वाली पीढ़ियों का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे।



आज चौधरी बंसीलाल विश्वविद्यालय (भिवानी) में 'विज्ञान सम्मेलन-2023' में पहुंचकर महान समाज सुधारक और युवाओं के प्रेरणास्रोत स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया। pic.twitter.com/upwnsgjBVh — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 11, 2023

