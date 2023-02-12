Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is alive, his 'fake' death certificate issued by UP govt goes viral

e-Paper Get App
A viral photo claiming the death of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has gone viral. It is reportedly not a mere post by a netizen but a document that suggests having been issued by the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh government allegedly issued a death certificate of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is alive and visiting Gurugram on Sunday. The 'fake' document claiming the death of the leader has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. However, it is reportedly not a mere post by a netizen but a document that suggests having been issued by the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

After the visuals of the document went viral on social media, it was reported that the UP government is looking into the matter. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the CM visited Gurugram today to inspect the control centre of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Sohna, Gurugram.

On Saturday, he unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar admired the thoughts of Vivekananda and considered them relevant even today. "The thoughts of Swami Vivekananda ji are relevant even today and will continue to guide generations to come," he tweeted. 

