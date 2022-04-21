Harry Styles new album leaked! Fans request netizens to not listen to it

An English singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles. His musical career began in 2010 as a solo contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor then he was in 'One Direction' band which became best-selling boy band in 2016.

After Zayn Malik left the band, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson released one album named Made in the A.M and went on a hiatus. Carried on the road of music as individuals.

Fans waited for almost two years for Harry Style's new album and when finally it was scheduled to release on May 20, fans were super excited to listen to it but seems like their wish was fulfilled way ahead of it's time as the album was leaked online which also made fans feel nostalgic as they remembered that One Direction's album Midnight Memories was leaked one week before it's scheduled release.

Earlier, fans were seen requesting netizens not to listen to it till the album is released officially. While some pretended they haven't heard the album. When the album was leaked 'One Direction's members were frustrated and seems like history has repeated itself with Harry Styles.

Now again fans are seen requesting netizens to not listen to it till the album is released officially while many are seen feeling nostalgic and remembering the days when Midnight Memories was leaked.

Here's how the fans reacted on twitter:

I literally feel like crying. I can't even imagine how H is feeling rn.

How people can leak songs one by one and why? 1D songs are fine, medicine/ anna is ok

But the whole Harry's house? I will never listen to the leaked album...pls don't share any link#HarryStyles #HarrysHouse — Misty• pewpew_28 (@pewpew_28) April 20, 2022

Whoever leaked this stuff about Harry's new album is rude as hell. This is not only very disrespectful to Harry and his team but also disrespectful to the fans. I hope you're ashamed of yourself. #HarryStyles #HarrysHouse #TPWK pic.twitter.com/D7B8oHdMsr — Pavlinka (Taylor's Version) (@Ashes_Corpse) April 20, 2022

If i hear one second of Harry's album before it is dropped, I will hurt whoever is in SIGHT

#HarrysHouse pic.twitter.com/zJ6WM98WcD — what's real? (@dumb_bisexual_) April 20, 2022

when will people realise that it’s awful to disrespect artists’ works of months by leaking it, i’m sick of this… #HarrysHouse #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/p8X2b5KIPW — ellie (taylor's version)🧣🤠 (@iwcrkinabakery) April 20, 2022

Goodnight everyone 💚

Today was weird. Having ALL that leaked ... I'm just feeling sad for Harry. He deserves better. Some common decency and respect.

I will listen to #HarrysHouse on May the 20th.

I'm sending him lots of love. I hope he's doing okay. My poor baby. pic.twitter.com/MWuzbllBNK — Linn Loves 5 Boys (@BoysLinn) April 20, 2022

