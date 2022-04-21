e-Paper Get App
Harry Styles new album leaked! Fans request netizens to not listen to it

A Month before it's scheduled release new album of Harry Styles is leaked online, fans took to twitter and requested netizens to not listen to it and wait for Harry to release his album officially.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

An English singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles. His musical career began in 2010 as a solo contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor then he was in 'One Direction' band which became best-selling boy band in 2016.

After Zayn Malik left the band, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson released one album named Made in the A.M and went on a hiatus. Carried on the road of music as individuals.

Fans waited for almost two years for Harry Style's new album and when finally it was scheduled to release on May 20, fans were super excited to listen to it but seems like their wish was fulfilled way ahead of it's time as the album was leaked online which also made fans feel nostalgic as they remembered that One Direction's album Midnight Memories was leaked one week before it's scheduled release.

Earlier, fans were seen requesting netizens not to listen to it till the album is released officially. While some pretended they haven't heard the album. When the album was leaked 'One Direction's members were frustrated and seems like history has repeated itself with Harry Styles.

Now again fans are seen requesting netizens to not listen to it till the album is released officially while many are seen feeling nostalgic and remembering the days when Midnight Memories was leaked.

Here's how the fans reacted on twitter:

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:34 PM IST