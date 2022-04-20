This woman's message for her lover on Rs 10 currency note goes viral, netizens tag Vishal Dadlani

e-Paper Get App
Image of Rs 10 currency note had gone viral on the internet in which a girl named Kusum left a message for Vishal about her marriage and asks him to take her away.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

Crazy things happens in the world all the time. Few years back a note went viral with 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai' written on it.

After 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai' comes the picture of Rs 10 note where a girl named Kusum has written a message for her lover.

The message reads, "Vishal, meri shadi 26 APR ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jana. I [love] you. Tumhari Kusum (Vishal my marriage is fixed for April 26. Elope with me. I love you. Yours Kusum)."

Along with the picture of the currency, Crime Master Gogo also wrote caption, "Twitter show your power... 26th April ke Pehle kusum ka Yeh message vishal tak pahuchana hai (Before 26 April we have to send this message to Vishal). Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai (we have to reunite two lovers). Please amplify n tag all vishal you know."

Netizens found this extremely hilarious. They went beserk with tweet, sharing laughing emojis. The naughty ones tagged song writer and music composer Vishal Dadlani.

Have a look at the tweet:

Here's how netizens reacted

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:55 PM IST