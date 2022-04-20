Watch video: Tanzania's internet sensation Kili Paul recreates Thalapathy Vijay's iconic action scene

The internet sensation from Tanzania has been breaking the internet with his highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Indian songs, and other melodies.

After recreating Yash's KGF: chapter 2 dialogue, he is now seen recreating the iconic action scene of Vijay Thalapathy from the movie 'Beast'.

Few days back, in an Instagram video he was seen dancing with his sister Neema on Jolly O Gymkhana song from the Beast movie.

He is usually dressed up in his maroon or blue attire, but in the recent clip he is seen dressed up in a black suit! and Neema wass dressed in maroon attire.

In the video, he is seen recreating the iconic action scene of Vijay Thalapathy dressed in black suit. Carrying an axe in his hand he walks towards the camera and shows some power moves.

The video was shared on Instagram a day ago, since than it has gathered 1 Million views, 159K likes and thousands of comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 04:52 PM IST