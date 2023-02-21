Harry Styles drinks out of a shoe at Australia Concert; video goes viral

Harry Styles | Twitter

There are so many bizarre traditions in the world. And celebrities are frequently forced to do such things for the sake of their fans.

Now, one such incident of popular singer Harry Styles pulling off a 'Shoey' at his Australian concert has gone viral on social media.

This bizarre Aussie tradition has left netizens disgusted and uneasy.

The 29-year-old singer kicked off the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Love On Tour on Monday by partaking in an Australian tradition on stage as he took off one of his green Adidas sneakers, poured liquid into it, and chugged it in front of a crowd of screaming fans.

"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever (heard of)," Styles said after pulling off the Australian tradition popularised by by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

(13) Video completo del momento dónde Harry decide hacer el SHOEY 👟#LoveOnTourPerthpic.twitter.com/M7e9pvXVKa — Harry Argentina (@HarryArgentina) February 20, 2023

The act, known to Australians as a "shoey," is described by The Sydney Morning Herald as "drinking from a shoe." According to The New York Times, one then wears the wet shoe for the rest of the night.

According to the Times, many celebrities, including Machine Gun Kelly, Gerard Butler and Luke Bryan, have performed the ritual during their trip down under.

Fans, across the globe have commented on the footage of Harry pulling off the 'Shoey.'

"This is so horrible," a social media user commented.

While another user commented, "Why Harry Why."

