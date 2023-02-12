Brit Awards 2023: From Harry Styles to Beyonce, check complete list of winners

Harry Styles | PTI

It was Harry's night at the Brit Awards. The singer won four prizes, including album of the year, at the U.K.'s leading music awards. On the other hand, female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist.

Beyonce won two Brits - international artist of the year and international song of the year, for Break My Soul.

Styles took the album of the year trophy for "Harry's House," less than a week after winning the same category at the Grammy Awards.

Accepting the best-artist trophy, the global pop heartthrob thanked "my mum for signing me up for X Factor,'" the talent show that brought him to fame with boyband One Direction.

"I am very aware of my privilege up here tonight," said Styles, who drew criticism for saying at the Grammys that "this doesn't happen to people like me very often." Some saw the comment as deaf to the struggles faced by artists from diverse backgrounds.

Check complete list of winners

Album of the Year - Harry Styles for Harry’s House

Artist of the Year - Harry Styles

Best New Artist - Wet Leg

Song of the Year - Harry Styles' As It Was

International Artist of the Year - Beyoncé

International Group of the Year - Fontaines DC

International Song of the Year - Beyonce's Break My Soul

Alt/Rock (voted for by the public) - The 1975

Hip-hop/grime/rap (voted for by the public) - Aitch

Dance (voted for by the public) - Becky Hill

Pop/R&B (voted for by the public) - Harry Styles

(With PTI inputs)

