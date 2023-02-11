e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRapper AKA, 35, shot dead hours before his concert in South Africa

Rapper AKA, 35, shot dead hours before his concert in South Africa

AKA was slated to perform in Durban on Friday. He was due to release a new album on February 27

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Rapper AKA | Instagram
Rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, was shot dead in Durban, South Africa. He was 35.

According to several media reports, the rapper was standing on the pavement when he was fatally shot outside a popular night spot on Durban's Florida Road.

Reportedly, another man, whose identity is not known yet, was also killed in the firing.

AKA shot dead before concert

AKA was slated to perform in Durban on Friday. He was also all set to release a new album, 'Mass Country', on February 27.

His parents took to his official Instagram account to release a statement about the tragic death of their son. "One minute you’re here and the next you’re gone. Make the most of your time people, just like AKA did. RIP to the GOAT," they wrote, along with a long and emotional note.

AKA's death comes more than a year after he lost his fiancée Nelli Tembe, who fell to her death from her hotel room in Cape Town.

The rapper, best known for his single 'Victory Lap', had a daughter named Kairo Olwethu Forbes, born in 2015, with his ex DJ Zinhle.

