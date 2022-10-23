Happy Diwali 2022: Best wishes, quotes, images, messages, and greetings to share with your loved ones on Deepavali | FPJ

Diwali symbolises positivity and prosperity. The festival is celebrated with enthusiasm, love and joy. The festival is an auspicious occasion to celebrate with family and is the most awaited festival of the year.

Days before Diwali, people clean their houses and prepare snacks and sweets for Diwali. These handmade savouries are exchanged with relatives and friends along with gifts.

Diyas are lit in every corner of the houses especially windows, balconies and entrances which makes every household look even more beautiful. People dress up in beautiful, traditional attires and look their absolute best while donning accessories or jewellery.

Every year, we bring to you Diwali wishes that you could send to your loved ones on Whatsapp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Read Diwali wishes that you can send across to your loved ones on social media:

Diwali wishes | FPJ

Shoot a rocket of prosperity, light a flowerpot of happiness, and wish you and your family a glittering Diwali!

May all the darkness disappear from your life and you light the diyas of contentment. May the festival illuminate your life and you reap happiness and prosperity. Happy Diwali.

May your Diwali be filled with joy and light.

I hope the light of Deepawali brightens your day this Diwali.

Diwali wishes | File image

May this Diwali fill your heart with enthusiasm and joy and may you also have a sparking Diwali!

Let us celebrate the Diwali festival with smiles on our faces and joy in our hearts. Diwali greetings to everyone.

May Diwali bring you enough light to chase away all the darkness in your life.

May Millions of Lamps Illuminate Your Life Forever With Endless Prosperity, Health, And Wealth. Diwali greetings to you and your family.

Diwali wishes | File image

Life with you is like Diwali, so let us promise to stay together forever.

Diwali is the most wonderful time of year to reconnect with loved ones.

May this year’s Diwali fill both your heart and your stomach.

Diwali wishes | File image

May the Diwali magic fill our lives with more love, affection, and respect for one another. Happy Diwali to all my loved ones!

On Diwali, I ask Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi to always shower us with their blessings and love. I wish you all a joyous Diwali.

