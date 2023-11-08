Diwali 2023: Gift Hampers For Radiant Skin & Makeup Looks This Festive Season

Taking care of your skin and the skin of your loved ones' skin is very important. Diwali, the festival of lights, brings the perfect opportunity to gift your loved ones some skincare and makeup goodies to shine this festive season.

Here is a curated list of unique skincare items that you can order online and send directly to your loved ones.

Bayla Skin's skincare range

Grace your festivities with Bayla Skin’s range of skincare delights. The skincare range includes a captivating assortment of products designed to elevate your beauty regime and add a touch of radiance to your celebrations. Raspberry + Liquorice, 0.5% Hyaluronic Acid Face Wash, Watermelove Acne Shield Foaming Face Wash, Acne Shield Face Wash, Raspberry & AHA Skin Brightening & Hydrating Face Mask, Blueberry & Aloe Vera Pollution Defense 5% Niacinamide Face Mask, and Peach & Ferulic Acid Face Serum are a few products that you should definitely try this festive season.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Prepare to embark on a journey of beauty and elegance as we present our Diwali gifting kits featuring the alluring Fall Romance Eyeshadow Palette, a symbol of timeless beauty and modern sophistication. Each kit is designed to elevate your Diwali gifting experience, allowing you to express your love and appreciation for those who light up your life.

mCaffeine

Gift your loved ones a hamper for skincare! Popular brand mCaffeine has launched a Diwali combo that is the perfect gift for your family and friends. The combo contains Toner-Serum, Coffee Face Wash, Coffee Oil-Free Moisturizer, and Coffee Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++, a complete daily care and protection routine that leaves you with clear and glowing skin.

Price: Rs. 1,135

This Diwali, treat yourself and your family to the gift of radiant, rejuvenated skin with Skeyndor's exquisite skincare products. The kit contains a hydrating Thermal Cleansing Gel, an illuminating Antiox Glowing Serum, and an Instant Illuminating Mask to enhance your natural beauty.

If your mother, sisters, wife, friends, or even colleagues love some makeup, make sure to check out the latest collection by Kiko Milan. The brand's Diwali gifting collection includes Glitter eyeshadow, High Pigment 29, Lasting Precision automatic eyeliner & kohl 01, Twistable Mascara, Velvet Passion 317, and Full Coverage Foundation.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)